Wife, daughter of Wisconsin assistant coach killed in Ann Arbor wrong-way crash

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police confirmed three people died in a wrong-way crash that happened Saturday morning on the eastbound lanes of M-14 just outside Ann Arbor.

Howard Moore, an assistant basketball coach for the University of Wisconsin, and his son survived the collision. Moore's wife and daughter were killed when the family of four was struck by a 23-year-old woman from Ann Arbor just after 2 a.m. on M-14 near Ford Road.

The wrong-way driver was killed in the crash. A third vehicle was also involved, and that driver was treated for minor injuries.

Colleges across the country gave support on social media after news of the deadly crash spread.

"He needs to know that the whole coaching profession is thinking of him and praying for him and his family," said Oakland University basketball coach Greg Kampe.

Kampe coached in the same league as Moore before Moore moved to a different school.

"He's just a really good guy, and he's someone you want to talk to and be around," Kampe said. "He's very family-oriented."

Kampe said the news is devastating for the basketball community.

"I think we're all in shock," Kampe said. "When something like this happens, it just shakes you to the core."

Police said once autopsies, toxicology tests and reports from MSP traffic crash reconstructionists are completed, a more accurate description of the crash will be released.

"I think everybody's waiting to hear the full story, but that's not going to change what we do know," Kampe said. "What we do know is one of the saddest things I've ever heard."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Department at 810-227-1051.

