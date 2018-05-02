Wi-Fi to come to University of Michigan's Diag

ANN ARBOR - A student-led initiative to bring Wi-Fi to areas of the Diag at the University of Michigan has received funding approval.

In September last year, the Central Student Government president and vice president outlined a plan to install Wi-Fi on the university's main outdoor gathering space.

With support from university president Mark Schlissel, provost Martin Philbert and chief financial officer Kevin Hegarty, the school's Information and Technology Services Department will soon be executing the project.

Towards the beginning of the fall term, an official announcement will be made about which areas on the Diag will be offering Wi-Fi access.

These spaces will include the center of the Diag where the Block M is located, as well as the areas in front of the adjacent buildings: Angell Hall, Chemistry, Randall Labs, Hatcher Library, the Kraus and Dow and Dana.

"The Diag has long been an important crossroads of the University of Michigan experience," Schlissel told The Record. "Generations of students, faculty, staff and visitors have traversed it, seeking knowledge and inspiration. It's the pulsating heart of the university.

"I’m proud that we are able to add a new dimension to one of the most iconic spaces in all of higher education with our Wi-Fi on the Diag Project. I also thank our students for their advocacy in this important milestone for our campus."

This summer, construction work will begin and is expected to take anywhere from four to 18 months, depending on weather conditions.

Other U-M organizations that contributed to the project are the Campus Planner's Office, the Student Resource Center, IT Procurement, Unit IT, the External Elements Review Committee, Facilities & Operations and heads of the buildings affected by the new service.

