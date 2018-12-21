Wild Swan Theater brings Arnold Lobel's Owl to stage

ANN ARBOR - Wild Swan Theater is proud to bring a beloved character from creator Arnold Lobel to the stage - Owl! A theater production for the youngest theatergoer, "Owl’s Winter" will take you on a fun adventure with Owl. Played by long time Wild Swan favorite, Sandy Ryder, Owl will discover some peculiar bumps at the end of his bed, have an encounter with the moon while out for an evening stroll and more. What makes this such an amazing theater experience for the youngsters is having the opportunity to help Owl along in his journey.

"Owl’s Winter" arrives on the last weekend in January with a special experience provided by the Leslie Science & Nature Center on it’s final day after the play. The performance will take place at Towsley Auditorium, Morris Lawrence Building at Washtenaw Community College with one show on Thursday, Jan 24 at 10 a.m., two on Friday, Jan 25 at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., and Saturday, Jan 26 at 11 a.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for children and seniors. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more, along with $3 lap passes for patrons under 2 years of age.

Wild Swan Theater provides accessibility reservations for those who need wheelchair seating, American Sign Language Interpreting, Audio-Description and Backstage Touch Tours.

For tickets and information call 734-995-0530 or go to the website wildswantheater.org

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.