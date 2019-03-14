Wild Swan Theater to present fairy-tale favorite ‘Jack and the Beanstalk' in Ann Arbor March 20-23

Jack and the Beanstalk will run from March 20 to March 23. Photo | Sean Carter Photography (Wild Swan Theater Facebook)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - From March 20 to March 23, join Wild Swan Theater for its rendition of Jack and the Beanstalk at Washtenaw Community College.

Starting at 10 a.m. on March 20, the wholesome production of the classic tale will inspire fun for audience members as they join Jack on his misadventure thanks to five magic beans.

Actors Sandy Ryder, Michelle Trame Lanzi and Jeremy Salvatori will play various characters as Jack and the Beanstalk unfolds after his mother, in exasperation at Jacks naiveté, throws away his magical beans. Along with Jack's adventure with giants, Wild Swan Theater has added to the story and reunited Jack with his missing father. Music, both harp and violin, will be provided by Lorrie Guan, while set design and prop construction are the results of efforts by Toni Auletti and Rebecca Valentino, respectively.

Performance dates and times

March 20 - 10 a.m.

March 21 - 10 a.m.

March 22 - 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m.

March 23 - 11 a.m.

There will be special activities after the March 23 performance courtesy of Project Grow.

Tickets for all of the shows are $12 for adults and $10 for youth and seniors. For minipatrons (those 2 years old or younger), “lap passes” are available for $3. Tickets can be purchased online or over the phone.

The family-friendly show will have five performances. Photo | Sean Carter Photography

To make Wild Swan productions of “Jack and the Beanstalk” as inclusive as possible for all audiences, Marin Goldberg will provide American Sign Language interpretation for the productions and backstage touch tours and audio description are available for patrons needing such services. For more information about these services and to make arrangements, patrons should call (734) 995-0530.

The Towsley Auditorium is located at 4800 E. Huron River Drive.

About Wild Swan Theater

Wild Swan Theater is dedicated to producing professional children’s theater of the highest artistic quality and to making that theater accessible to low-income, minority and disabled children through lowered ticket prices and innovative outreach programs. For more information about the company, its current season, touring programs and drama camps, visit the Wild Swan website at www.wildswantheater.org.

