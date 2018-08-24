WizardFest at the Blind Pig brings the wizarding world to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR -

On Sept. 30, the Blind Pig will host Wizard Fest: A Harry Potter Party, a wizarding world-themed event for those of us who still have hope that our Hogwarts letter is just very, very late.

From 8 p.m. onward the venue will be turned into everyone’s favorite school for young witches and wizards as attendees show up in their best robes. Group costumes are encouraged and bewitching participants could prizes and other trinkets. Basic tickets are $15 in advance but the price will transfigure to $20 the day of (if there are any left). Ticket packages including a wand and prizes are $25 to $50.

Play some “Quidditch pong,” sip on themed drinks and potions and boogie like a Bowtruckle to music by a live DJ.

Head over the Blind Pig Facebook event page for the chance to win free tickets or prizes.

This event is 18+ so you need to have passed your N.E.W.T.s for admittance. Please leave all magical creatures at home.

So if you're convinced that your owl just got lost (like me), stop by the Blind Pig for a magical time and to relive a bit of your Hogwarts-filled childhood.

