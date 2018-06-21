Woman arrested for stabbing 41-year-old man, 32-year-old woman in Ann Arbor

A 52-year-old woman was arrested for stabbing two people, police said. (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A 52-year-old woman was taken into custody Wednesday after stabbing two people in Ann Arbor, police said.

A 31-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition with multiple stab wounds, according to Ann Arbor police.

A 41-year-old man was stabbed one time, police said. He was treated and released from the hospital.

The attack happened at La Salle Drive and St. Aubin Avenue, which is near the intersection of Packard Street and Platt Road.

The victims know the stabbing suspect, officials said. She is being held at the Washtenaw County Jail.

Police are still investigating the reason for the stabbing.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.