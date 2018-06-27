Woman charged in deadly double stabbing in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A 52-year-old woman faces charges in connection with a deadly double stabbing June 19 in Ann Arbor.

Carla Kay Cole is accused of stabbing a 31-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man. Officers responded to the intersection of LaSalle Drive and St. Aubin Avenue about 12:41 a.m. that day and found the two stabbing victims.

Cole was arrested at her home not longer after the stabbings, police said. An investigation revealed she and the stabbing victims knew each other and got into a fight that night.

Cole is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The man was treated at a hospital and released. The woman was treated at the hospital and died from her injuries.

The charges are expected to be amended to murder now that a victim has died.

Cole was arraigned on the charges last week and is being held at the Washtenaw County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

