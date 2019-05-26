Wrong-way driver in crash near Ann Arbor that killed three identified

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. - The wrong-way driver in a crash that killed three people Saturday has been identified as Samantha Winchester.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Saturday on the eastbound lanes of M-14 just outside Ann Arbor.

Winchester is 23 years old and from Ann Arbor. She was killed in the crash.

Howard Moore, 46, an assistant basketball coach for the University of Wisconsin, and his son,13, survived the collision. Moore's wife, 46, and daughter, 9, were killed in the crash. The family of four was struck near Ford Road.

Moore's daughter and Winchester died at the scene of the crash. Police said Moore's wife was taken off life support Saturday.

Moore and his son are being treated at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor. On Sunday, police said the Moore family's dog also died in the crash.

A third vehicle was involved, and the driver of that vehicle was treated for minor injuries.

Colleges across the country gave support on social media after news of the deadly crash spread.

Our thoughts & prayers to @BadgerMBB assistant coach Howard Moore.



Everyone here in Ann Arbor -- our staff, our players and family has you & your family in our minds. — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) May 25, 2019

Our thoughts are with Coach Howard Moore and our Wisconsin Basketball family today.



Please keep them in your prayers. — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) May 26, 2019

The University of Wisconsin released the following statement on the crash:

"Early Saturday morning, the University of Wisconsin athletic department learned of a tragic automobile accident in Michigan involving assistant men's basketball coach Howard Moore and his family. We were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Howard's wife, Jennifer, and their daughter Jaidyn. Howard and his son, Jerell, both suffered injuries but are expected to recover.

The Badgers athletics community is a tight-knit family and Howard has been a terrific ambassador for Wisconsin for nearly 30 years, dating back to days as a UW student athlete. Our hearts are with Howard and Jerell and we, as a community, will support and lift up the entire Moore and Barnes families.

"There are no words to describe how devastated we are for Howard and his family," head coach Greg Gard said. "Our basketball program is an extremely close family and we are all grieving for the Moore and Barnes families. Howard is so much more than a colleague and coach. He and Jen and their children are dear friends to everyone they meet. Their positivity and energy lift up those around them. We will miss Jen and Jaidyn dearly and we will put our arms around Howard and Jerell and the entire family, giving them love and support during this unspeakable time."

"I've known Howard ever since he was a student-athlete at Wisconsin and gotten to know his wonderful family through the years," director of athletics Barry Alvarez said. "He has always been an incredible representative of our athletic department and a positive influence on everyone around him. We are truly heart-broken for his family and will be doing everything possible to help him through this tragic time. Our prayers, love and support go out to the Moore and Barnes family."

