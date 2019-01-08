Yappy hour at the Ann Arbor Distilling Company

ANN ARBOR - You can never have too many yappy hour meet and greets, and on Jan. 24 the Ann Arbor Distilling Company is partnering up with the Humane Society of Huron Valley to bring humans and adorable adoptable puppies together. Spend time with these fellow pups, enjoy a few drinks and you might go home with a new friend. Food and toy donations for fellow animals looking for a home, but are unable to attend the event are highly encouraged.

Photo by: Humane Society of Huron Valley

The event will be held at the A2DC home base located on Fletch Street and will run from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Drink specials will be offered all night long and no ticket purchase necessary to come out and boop the doggies to your heart’s desire.

