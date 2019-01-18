Yo-Yo Ma to start two-day residency at the U-M on Feb. 27

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Hosted by the University Musical Society, world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma will be in residency at the University of Michigan for two days, starting Feb. 27.

At 7 p.m. in Hill Auditorium, Ma will give a presentation centered around the need for the arts and sciences in culture and society. He will discuss how culture influences our future and will add musical experiences from his life to strengthen his message.

Tickets range in price from $25 for balcony seats to $150 for seats on the main floor near the stage. As always, students, senior citizens and large groups may receive discounted tickets if still available. Tickets can be purchased online or through the UMS box office.

Tickets for students went on sale Monday and the UMS has reserved 1,000 tickets for U-M students.

On Feb. 28, Ma will lead a Day of Action on the U-M Flint campus with local community leaders.

Day of Action activities at the U-M campus will be free for U-M students and will also be open to the public.

According to the UMS:

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma’s career is testament to his enduring belief in culture’s power to generate trust and understanding. In this special talk, he will explore the role culture can play in helping us to imagine and build a better future, drawing on examples from his own life as a musician and citizen.

For more information, visit the UMS event page.

