Now you can play pickleball at Ann Arbor's Leslie Park

ANN ARBOR - Your first question might be: What is pickleball?

Pickleball is a blend of tennis, ping-pong and badminton. It is played on a badminton-sized court, using paddles and a plastic ball with holes in it that resembles a wiffle ball.

It is one of the fastest growing sports in the country because it's suitable for all ages and abilities. It's fast-paced and fun.

That's why Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation recently resurfaced the existing tennis courts at Leslie Park into six brand-new pickleball courts. Community input and feedback from the Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation PROS Plan survey showed a higher preference for pickleball courts.

"The city is happy to be able to expand the offerings of the Ann Arbor parks system to include this fast-growing sport," project lead and landscape architect Hillary Hanzel said in a press release.

Tennis enthusiasts can still enjoy one court adjacent to the new pickleball courts.

The project was funded by the City of Ann Arbor Park Maintenance and Capital Improvements Millage.

