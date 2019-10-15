Your guide to dog-friendly spots in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - There is so much to experience in Ann Arbor, from award-winning restaurants to art exhibits, great local shopping to festivals galore. This college town really does have it all.

But did you know that it's also super dog-friendly? Ann Arbor is full of places to explore with your dog by your side. Check out this two day itinerary for some ideas you and your best friend can enjoy!

DAY 1:

You Had Me at Woof

Start your fun-filled day at Zingerman's with a breakfast sandwich and coffee on the patio. Come on a Wednesday or a Saturday to get all the pets from the friendly people at the Ann Arbor Farmers Market across the street.

Who Let The Dogs Out

Head out for a hike on one of the many trails in the University of Michigan Nichols Arboretum, known to locals as "The Arb." Designed in 1906, the Arb boasts a variety of curated plant collections and natural areas to see and sniff.

Paws for a Photo

Whether or not your dog has their very own Instagram, grab a snapshot in Graffiti Alley or in front of one of the many murals around town. Make sure to get their furry side.

Pat Pat Patio

Sit on the patio at Blue Nile Ethiopian Restaurant for a traditional, utensil-free meal for you, and a feast of bread, water, and milk for your furry friend.

Dog Day Afternoon

Walk among the students on The Diag at the University of Michigan. You'll find a great selection of shady trees to sit under and rest your weary paws.

A Fetching Accessory

Head to Downtown Home and Garden and choose a snazzy bandana for Fido. Show it off next door at dog (and human) friendly Bill's Beer Garden.

Nibble & Kibble

Grizzly Peak Brewing Co. has a specially curated Pups on the Patio menu, with options like the Pup Patty cheeseburger, salmon or chicken over rice, and even a Poochy Cream dessert!

Hair of the Dog

Cap off your evening with a taste of the local spirits made at Ann Arbor Distilling Company or choose a cocktail to enjoy outside at The Ravens Club.

Let Sleeping Dogs Lie

Tell the folks at Graduate Ann Arbor that you're traveling with a pooch and they'll hook you up with a doggy blanket, water bowl and custom toy box.

DAY 2:

Must Love Brunch

Start your day the bagel way at Barry Bagels, a dog-friendly Ann Arbor breakfast institution. Maybe slip a little extra cream cheese under the table for Rover, too.

Get a Long Little Doggie

Head to Biercamp and pick from the rotating menu of house-made sausages and sandwiches for a picnic lunch to-go. If you want to eat on the spot, dogs are welcome on the patio.

Bark in the Park

Head to Gallup Park and have a lovely walk. The canoe livery welcomes dogs on canoe and kayak trips along the Huron River.

Pupparazzi

Head back to Gallup Park and dry off as you hunt down one of the Canoe Imagine Art sculptures scattered around and take a pic of your pup in their best light.

Dog in the City

Main Street makes for good people -- and dog -- watching. Have a stroll and make some doggy friends along the way.

Bone Appetit

Sit outside on Main Street and enjoy the flavors at Shalimar Restaurant. They specialize in North Indian, Tandoori and Mughali dishes.

K-9 Scoops for Me, Please

From Peanut Butter Cone Crackle to Fresh Basil, you and your pal will find a huge variety of delicious, house-made ice cream flavors to enjoy at Blank Slate Creamery. Sit outside and reflect on a pup-cation well spent!

Yappy Ever After

All ready for canine adventures, but still looking for a best dog buddy? Head over to the Huron Valley Humane Society and adopt a furry travel companion for life.

Some of us are cat people, and we have you covered there, too! Visit Tiny Lions Cat Café and hang out with the resident adoptable felines.

