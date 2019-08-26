Your guide to University of Michigan's move-in week

ANN ARBOR - It's move-in week, and from Wednesday to Friday nearly 10,000 incoming freshmen will be moving into dorms on University of Michigan's central and north campuses.

With so many people -- and their stuff -- coming into town, the process can feel overwhelming. Luckily, the university has an organized time-slot program and MLead volunteers on hand for incoming students and their families so move-in goes as smoothly as possible.

Here's how it works, according to U-M's move-in and move-out website:

Arrive during your time slot.

Park and display your unloading permit in your car window.

Head straight to your Community Center to check in, pick up your key and get directions to your room.

Unload! (If you move in during regular move-in days and times, our MLead volunteers will help you move your stuff).

MLead volunteers are incoming freshmen who have moved in early. They wear yellow T-shirts and have large laundry bins to help haul items into dorm rooms. They have undergone leadership training and know their way around campus, so feel free to ask them questions. Their supervisors are sophomore students who are there to guide them and help families get acquainted with the dorms.

More resources

Not sure you've packed everything you need? The university has compiled this comprehensive packing list.

For more move-in information and to see maps of the residence halls, click here.

Incoming students can download the U-M New Student Orientation mobile app here.

See the 2019-20 academic calendar here.

