Youth advocacy groups to receive University of Michigan's Wallenberg Medal on Nov. 14 in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich - On Nov 14. youth leaders from B.R.A.V.E. and March For Our Lives, two youth advocacy groups, will receive the University of Michigan’s Wallenberg Medal in Rackham Auditorium.

B.R.A.V.E (Bold Resistance Against Violence Everywhere), from Chicago, and March For Our Lives, from Parkland, Florida, both focus on ending gun violence.

Representatives from both groups, Ke'Shon Newman and Rie'Onna Holmon youth leaders from B.R.A.V.E., and Alex Wind and Kyrah Simon, leaders from March For Our Lives, will receive the Medal on behalf of their respective groups.

These honorees are among the youngest the medal has been presented to, and this is the first time the medal has been given to organizations. Representatives from both groups will present the Wallenberg Lecture at 7:30 p.m., which is free and open to the public.

Students in B.R.A.V.E. and March For Our Lives have demanded an end to gun violence, not only in their areas but nationally. Their missions are similar: end gun violence.

In Chicago’s Southside, B.R.A.V.E promotes community action and leadership while promoting equality for youth. Created in response to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Parkland mass shooting, March For Our Lives has created an activism movement across the country with March For Our Lives chapters having sprung up in almost every state.

Both of these groups have taken a stand and have forced the country to acknowledge the danger of gun violence towards youth. They inspire action and change.

According to the recent press release, "The students of March For Our Lives and B.R.A.V.E. have, with outraged insistence, demanded action to end gun violence in schools and communities across the country," said John Godfrey, chair of the Wallenberg Committee. "They have disturbed the conscience of Americans in pushing to find a solution to this national crisis. This personal and tireless commitment embodies that of Raoul Wallenberg and represents everything this medal stands for."

The Wallenberg Medal, a humanitarian award, was created in honor of Raoul Wallenberg, a UM alumnus and diplomat whose actions saved the lives of thousands of Jews during World War II. It is given to individuals -- and now organizations -- that show a tireless commitment to humanitarian causes.

"In their Lectures, the Wallenberg medalists reveal a common characteristic: they acted selflessly without expectation of reward. The Lectures are profiles of moral excellence in ordinary people. The words of the medalists help us to imagine how it is that some can see all people as human; they share a vision of human dignity.” - Wallenberg Medal website

This is the 26th year the Wallenberg Medal has been presented. Previous recipients include the founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, Bryan Stevenson, philosopher and Holocaust survivor Agnes Heller and journalist/activist Masha Gessen.

