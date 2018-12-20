Ypsilanti to acquire a lifetime license for the film 'Walking While Black: L.O.V.E. is The Answer'

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Today at 6 p.m. Ypsilanti will become the first city in the United States to acquire a Lifetime License for the documentary film "WALKING WHILE BLACK: L.O.V.E. Is The Answer" for community use.

The licensing comes after citywide shows last year drew the attention of city leaders, local clergy, students, residents and peace officers, among others.

The chairman of the National Association of African Americans in Human Resources, Nathaniel "Nat" Alston Jr., has helped to broker the licensing after NAAAHR became a national strategic partner with the L.O.V.E. Is The Answer Movement last year.

Since its premiere in 2017, "WALKING WHILE BLACK: L.O.V.E. Is The Answer" has been shown in 20 states and has been viewed by over 25,000 people. It inspired the L.O.V.E. Is The Answer movement, which tries to bridge the gap between people of color and law enforcement officers.

According to the movement's website, L.O.V.E. stands for "LEARN about the community you serve, OPEN your heart to the people in it, VOLUNTEER yourself to be part of the solution in their lives, and EMPOWER others to do the same."

The signing of the license will take place at Mt. Olive Church of God in Christ, located at 436 Hawkins St., Ypsilanti, at 6 p.m.

For more information about the L.O.V.E. Is The Answer movement, visit the organization's website.

