Zingerman's Candy celebrates 10th birthday with charity event

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Zingerman's Candy Manufactory in Ann Arbor is celebrating 10 years of business with a charity birthday celebration benefiting Mott's Children's Hospital.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 10, Zingerman's invites residents to visit Zingerman's Candy Manufactory to see the kitchen in action and to enjoy samples from Zingerman's and some of its suppliers.

The founder of Coco Doro will be present from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be presenting a newly discovered Honduran chocolate.

The founder of Ann Arbor's Marzipops will be sharing bites of beautiful marzipan creations from 2-5 p.m.

Attendees will be given the chance to meet with Zingerman's candy cooks and other members of the staff.

All candy made by Zingerman's Candy Manufactory will be 10 percent off and five full-sized candy bars will be buy one, get one free.

Ten percent of the proceeds will be donated to Mott's Children's Hospital.

Those that sign up for the store's newsletter will be entered to win a $100 candy collection.

Zingerman's Candy Manufactory is located at 3723 Plaza Drive, Suite 3, in Ann Arbor.

For more information, visit Zingerman's Candy Manufactory's official website here or the official Facebook event page here.

