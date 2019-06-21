Zingerman's hosts charity dinner to benefit UM Library and the Joseph A. Labadie collection

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Zingerman's will honor political activist Emma Goldman on what would have been her 150th birthday on Thursday with a charity dinner.

The special birthday dinner at Zingerman's Roadhouse at 7 p.m. will benefit the University of Michigan Library and the Joseph A. Labadie Collection. Earlier that day, the library is hosting a symposium on Goldman and Zingerman's co-founder Ari Weinzweig will be one of the speakers.

The Joseph A. Labadie collection is the oldest publicly accessiblee archive of social protest movements and marginalized political communities in the U.S., covering LGBTQ+ movements, labor rights, women's rights, treatment of prisoners and more.

Weinzweig said Goldman's political philosphies had a major impact on how Zingerman’s operates.

"We've got a whole range of great activities prepared for the dinner, including a uniquely designed birthday cake from Zingerman's Bakehouse, some special guests and the release of the new pamphlet I've been working on since last winter about Emma and my belief that her philosophies today form the basis for positive business and living a holistically sound good life," Weinzweig said.

The menu was designed with Goldman's favorite foods and what she probably would have eaten in her time.

For more information on the Goldman event at the UM Library, including a full schedule, click here.

For more information on the Goldman charity dinner at Zingerman's Roadhouse, including a full menu, click here.

