Zingerman's joins Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley to renovate Ann Arbor home

ANN ARBOR - When you combine a business and an organization with community engagement at their cores, great things happen.

Zingerman's Community of Businesses is sponsoring and providing volunteers for the renovation of a home for Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley.

Since 2010, Zingerman's has supported Habitat through financial contributions, in-kind donations and volunteerism. Partners have also served as members of the organization's volunteer board of directors.

"I joined the board of our local Habitat affiliate in 2013 and was amazed at the positive impact that their work was having in Washtenaw County," Maggie Bayless, co-managing partner at Zingerman’s ZingTrain, said in a press release. "When I learned about house sponsorships, I knew I wanted to figure out how Zingerman's could sponsor a house. And now, with the help of all of the Zingerman's businesses, that dream of mine is becoming a reality!"



(Courtesy: Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley)

Their 60-person volunteer team began working on the three-bedroom, one-bath home on May 3 and will be finishing on the 12. This year, the businesses rallied together to donate $40,000 toward the project.

"The full house sponsorship and commitment of Zingerman’s businesses and employees to help renovate a house is invaluable in our work toward revitalizing neighborhoods," Sarah Stanton, executive director of Habitat Huron Valley, said in a press release. "Zingerman's partnership and leadership support with Habitat for Humanity over the last several years has been instrumental in our impact in the community."

With the help of similar full house sponsors, Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley hopes to renovate 19 Washtenaw County homes for low-income individuals and families this fiscal year.

About Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley



Established in 1989, Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley has built or renovated over 200 homes in Washtenaw County. Habitat homeowners qualify for an affordable mortgage from Habitat, make a $1,000 down payment and put in at least 250 hours (per adult household member) of “sweat equity” building their home. Habitat has expanded to provide home improvement projects to low-income families in neighborhoods we already target, providing over 500 such projects since 2011. For more information, visit www.h4h.org.

