20 best places to live in Southeast Michigan in 2019

Do you live in one of Metro Detroit's best places?

Niche has released its annual list of the best places to live in Metro Detroit and there's a new community on top of the rankings.

The 2019 Best Places to Live ranking provides a comprehensive assessment of the overall livability of an area. This grade takes into account several key factors of a location, including the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities in an attempt to measure the overall quality of an area.

Here are the 20 best places to live in Metro Detroit for 2019:

1. Bloomfield Township

2. Ann Arbor

3. Birmingham

4. Troy

5. Beverly Hills

6. Northville

7. Grosse Pointe Park

8. Novi

9. Northville Township

10. Grosse Pointe Farms

11. Franklin

12. Huntington Woods

13. Farmington

14. Grosse Pointe

15. Royal Oak

16. Rochester Hills

17. Pittsfield Township

18. Grosse Pointe Woods

19. Berkley

20. Plymouth

Other notable rankings:

23. West Bloomfield Township

26. Canton Township

36. Brighton Township

42. Ferndale

47. Auburn Hills

50. South Lyon

