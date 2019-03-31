20 best places to live in Southeast Michigan in 2019

Do you live in one of Metro Detroit's best places?
Niche has released its annual list of the best places to live in Metro Detroit and there's a new community on top of the rankings.
The 2019 Best Places to Live ranking provides a comprehensive assessment of the overall livability of an area. This grade takes into account several key factors of a location, including the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities in an attempt to measure the overall quality of an area.
Related: 6 Michigan cities listed among worst places to live in US
Here are the 20 best places to live in Metro Detroit for 2019:
1. Bloomfield Township
2. Ann Arbor
3. Birmingham
4. Troy
5. Beverly Hills
6. Northville
7. Grosse Pointe Park
8. Novi
9. Northville Township
10. Grosse Pointe Farms
11. Franklin
12. Huntington Woods
13. Farmington
14. Grosse Pointe
15. Royal Oak
16. Rochester Hills
17. Pittsfield Township
18. Grosse Pointe Woods
19. Berkley
20. Plymouth
Other notable rankings:
23. West Bloomfield Township
26. Canton Township
36. Brighton Township
42. Ferndale
47. Auburn Hills
50. South Lyon
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.