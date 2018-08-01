20 best school districts in Michigan, according to Niche

DETROIT - Where can you find the best school districts in Michigan?
Niche released their annual rankings of the best schools around the country.
The rankings are based on "rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more."
Here are the top 20 school districts in Michigan, according to Niche:
20. Portage Public Schools
19. St. Joseph Public Schools
18. West Ottawa Public School District
17. Haslett Public Schools
16. North Muskegon Public Schools
15. Chelsea School District
14. Midland Public Schools
13. Oakland Schools
12. Ann Arbor Public Schools
11. Rochester Community School District
10. East Grand Rapids Public Schools
9. Northville Public Schools
8. Forest Hills Public Schools (Grand Rapids)
7. Saline Area Schools
6. Novi Community School District
5. Grosse Pointe Public Schools
4. Birmingham Public Schools
3. Troy School District
2. Okemos Public Schools
1. Bloomfield Hills Schools
Other notable rankings:
24. Berkley School District
29. Walled Lake Consolidated Schools
30. Plymouth-Canton Community Schools
33. West Bloomfield School District
43. Trenton Public Schools
46. Fraser Public Schools
Check out the full rankings from Niche here.
Related stories:
- 7 best donut shops in Metro Detroit 2018
- 7 best spots for fries in Metro Detroit 2018
- 10 best Chinese food restaurants in Metro Detroit 2018
- 10 best burger spots in Metro Detroit 2018
- 10 best sushi spots in Metro Detroit 2018
- 10 best Middle Eastern restaurants in Metro Detroit 2018
- 10 best brunch spots in Metro Detroit 2018
- 10 best independent pizza restaurants in Metro Detroit 2018
- 10 best spots for wings in Metro Detroit 2018
- 10 best bakeries in Metro Detroit 2018
- 10 best hair salons in Metro Detroit 2018
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.