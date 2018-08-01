20 best school districts in Michigan, according to Niche

DETROIT - Where can you find the best school districts in Michigan?

Niche released their annual rankings of the best schools around the country.

The rankings are based on "rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more."

Here are the top 20 school districts in Michigan, according to Niche:

20. Portage Public Schools

19. St. Joseph Public Schools

18. West Ottawa Public School District

17. Haslett Public Schools

16. North Muskegon Public Schools

15. Chelsea School District

14. Midland Public Schools

13. Oakland Schools

12. Ann Arbor Public Schools

11. Rochester Community School District

10. East Grand Rapids Public Schools

9. Northville Public Schools

8. Forest Hills Public Schools (Grand Rapids)

7. Saline Area Schools

6. Novi Community School District

5. Grosse Pointe Public Schools

4. Birmingham Public Schools

3. Troy School District

2. Okemos Public Schools

1. Bloomfield Hills Schools

Other notable rankings:

24. Berkley School District

29. Walled Lake Consolidated Schools

30. Plymouth-Canton Community Schools

33. West Bloomfield School District

43. Trenton Public Schools

46. Fraser Public Schools

Related stories:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.