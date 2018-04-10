VIDEO: ‘Angel ghost’ captured on camera during investigation at Michigan brewery in old church

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. – Detroit Paranormal Expeditions conducted an investigation at a brewery in Southeast Michigan last month where cameras appeared to catch a ghostly figure flying through the air.

Atwater in the Park, an extension of Detroit's Atwater Brewery, is in a church that dates back to the 1930s.

Employees have had many interactions with ghosts there. Local 4's Alex Atwell had his camera rolling when an unexplained figure seems to cross through the air.

Watch the video above.

Atwater Brewery and Detroit Paranormal Expeditions are also partnering for a new haunted brew called, "Hello From The Other Side," a beer that includes sage, a common tool use by ghost hunters to cleanse evil spirits.

The beer launch party is April 13 at Atwater in the Park in Grosse Pointe Park. More info on the event here.