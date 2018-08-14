21 best hospitals in Michigan, according to U.S. News rankings

Where can you find the best hospitals in Michigan?

U.S. News and World Report released their annual rankings of the best hospitals in America and in every state for 2018-2019.

Related: 20 best school districts in Michigan, according to Niche

Out of the 165 hospitals in Michigan, 21 met the report standards and are ranked. Here's how they ranked the hospitals.

Here are the 21 best Michigan hospitals, according to the report:

21. DMC-Sinai-Grace Hospital - Detroit

20. McLaren Flint Hospital - Flint

T-16. St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital - Pontiac

T-16. Sparrow Hospital - Lansing

T-16. Mid-Michigan Medical Center - Midland

T-16. Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn

T-14. Borgess Medical Center - Kalamazoo

T-14. Ascension St. John Hospital - Detroit

T-12. Mercy Health St. Mary's Campus - Grand Rapids

T-12. Beaumont Hospital - Grosse Pointe

T-9. St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor Hospital - Ypsilanti

T-9. McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital - Petoskey

T-9. Bronson Methodist Hospital - Kalamazoo

8. Henry Ford Hospital - Detroit

7. Munson Medical Center - Traverse City

6. Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield

5. DMC Harper University Hospital - Detroit

4. Spectrum Health-Butterworth and Blodgett Campuses - Grand Rapids

3. Beaumont Hospital - Troy

2. Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak

1. University of Michigan Hospitals - Ann Arbor

University of Michigan Hospitals was also ranked No. 5 overall in the U.S.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.