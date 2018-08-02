25 best public high schools in Michigan, according to Niche

DETROIT - Where can you find the best public high schools in Michigan?
Niche released their annual rankings of the best schools around the country.
The rankings are based on "rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more."
Also see: 20 best school districts in Michigan, according to Niche
Here are the top 25 public high schools in Michigan, according to Niche:
25. Central High School (Grand Rapids)
24. Washtenaw Technical Middle College (Ann Arbor)
23. International Academy of Macomb
22. East Grand Rapids High School
21. H.H. Dow High School (Midland)
20. Athens High School (Troy)
19. Grosse Pointe North High School
18. Wylie E. Groves High School (Birmingham)
17. Northern High School (Grand Rapids)
16. Community High School (Ann Arbor)
15. Skyline High School (Ann Arbor)
14. Bloomfield Hills High School
13. Grosse Pointe South High School
12. Saline High School
11. Rochester Adams High Schools
10. Pioneer High School (Ann Arbor)
9. Washtenaw International High School (Ypsilanti)
8. Northville High School
7. Ernest W. Seaholm High School (Birmingham)
6. Huron High School (Ann Arbor)
5. Okemos High School
4. Novi High School
3. International Academy (Oakland)
2. Troy High School
1. International Academy (Bloomfield Hills)
Other notable ranks:
28. Canton High School
31. Plymouth High School
32. West Bloomfield High School
33. Rochester High School
37. Berkley High School
43. Salem High School
44. Walled Lake Northern High School
45. Brighton High School
Check out the full rankings from Niche here.
Related stories:
- 7 best donut shops in Metro Detroit 2018
- 7 best spots for fries in Metro Detroit 2018
- 10 best Chinese food restaurants in Metro Detroit 2018
- 10 best burger spots in Metro Detroit 2018
- 10 best sushi spots in Metro Detroit 2018
- 10 best Middle Eastern restaurants in Metro Detroit 2018
- 10 best brunch spots in Metro Detroit 2018
- 10 best independent pizza restaurants in Metro Detroit 2018
- 10 best spots for wings in Metro Detroit 2018
- 10 best bakeries in Metro Detroit 2018
- 10 best hair salons in Metro Detroit 2018
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.