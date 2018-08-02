25 best public high schools in Michigan, according to Niche

DETROIT - Where can you find the best public high schools in Michigan?

Niche released their annual rankings of the best schools around the country.

The rankings are based on "rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more."

Here are the top 25 public high schools in Michigan, according to Niche:

25. Central High School (Grand Rapids)

24. Washtenaw Technical Middle College (Ann Arbor)

23. International Academy of Macomb

22. East Grand Rapids High School

21. H.H. Dow High School (Midland)

20. Athens High School (Troy)

19. Grosse Pointe North High School

18. Wylie E. Groves High School (Birmingham)

17. Northern High School (Grand Rapids)

16. Community High School (Ann Arbor)

15. Skyline High School (Ann Arbor)

14. Bloomfield Hills High School

13. Grosse Pointe South High School

12. Saline High School

11. Rochester Adams High Schools

10. Pioneer High School (Ann Arbor)

9. Washtenaw International High School (Ypsilanti)

8. Northville High School

7. Ernest W. Seaholm High School (Birmingham)

6. Huron High School (Ann Arbor)

5. Okemos High School

4. Novi High School

3. International Academy (Oakland)

2. Troy High School

1. International Academy (Bloomfield Hills)

Other notable ranks:

28. Canton High School

31. Plymouth High School

32. West Bloomfield High School

33. Rochester High School

37. Berkley High School

43. Salem High School

44. Walled Lake Northern High School

45. Brighton High School

