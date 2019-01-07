4 Detroit restaurant, store openings to look forward to in 2019

DETROIT - In 2018, we saw restaurants pop up seemingly every week in Detroit. In 2019, it'll probably continue.

There's already a slew of new eateries, markets and other business heading to the Motor City in 2019. Here's a hand full of openings we're looking forward to:

Shield's Pizza comes to Midtown

The ever-so-popular pizza shop is opening on Woodward Avenue in the Maccabees building near the Detroit Institute of Arts.

It'll be Shield's fourth Metro Detroit location, but first in Detroit. They have locations in Troy, Southfield and Macomb Township.

Shield's has been around in 1937. I grew up on the west side of Metro Detroit, so I like to tell people Shield's is the Buddy's Pizza of the east side. It's not wrong. They both have great square, deep-dish pizzas.

Ann Arbor's Frita Batidos to bring Cuban-style burgers to Detroit

The winning burger of Burger Battle Detroit 2018 from Frita Batidos. (Credit: Frita Batidos Facebook)

A popular Ann Arbor food destination is setting up shop in Downtown Detroit.

Frita Batidos, a Cuban-style burger restaurant in Downtown Ann Arbor, will open up in Detroit in 2019.

The restaurant will be located west of Woodward, between the new Little Caesars world headquarters campus expansion and the historic Fox Theatre.

The Detroit menu will include the same high-quality, locally-sourced items found at its Ann Arbor location and will also feature an express menu designed for game days. In addition to the Fritas and Batidos, the menu includes fresh salads, Cuban inspired pressed sandwiches, churros and alcoholic beverages, featuring seasonal cocktails.

Trendy sushi spot with pizza, donuts reportedly planning Detroit location

Detroit is apparently getting its own sushi pizza spot.

The trend of re-purposing the traditional sushi roll is nothing new. Sushi burritos, specially, have been around for years.

Yuzu Sushi in Royal Oak opened in 2016 with a sushi burrito menu, along with poke bowls, which have become a huge trend on the West Coast. Eater Detroit reports Poke Burri, a growing seafood chain offering unique takes on sushi, is scouting Detroit locations.

There's no date or location confirmed on this one, but we'll just assume it's happening this year.

Plum Market opening in Downtown Detroit

Michigan-based Plum Market will open this summer in the Ally Detroit Center near Campus Martius Park.

This new location will feature an onsite kitchen serving chef crafted, prepared foods for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Grab & Go food options will include self-service hot foods, fresh salads, soups, and signature sandwiches.

Plum Market’s space will also include a full-service bar offering wine, local beer, and craft cocktails as well as a coffee bar brewing Zingerman’s Coffee.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.