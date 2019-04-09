4 Michigan cities ranked among best places to live in 2019

DETROIT - Four of Michigan's biggest cities were listed among the best places to live in the U.S. for 2019.

U.S. News & World Report released their annual list of the best places to live, ranking the top 125 places to live in the United States for the year.

"The metro areas included in the rankings are evaluated using data from trusted sources like the United States Census Bureau, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Labor and U.S. News' own internal resources. This data was categorized into the five indexes listed below and then evaluated using a methodology determined by Americans' preferences. The percent weighting for each index follows the answers from a public survey in which people from across the country voted for what they believed was the most important thing to consider when thinking about moving."

It's worth noting that the rankings take into account the metro areas of these cities, so surrounding communities also factor into scores.

Here's where Michigan cities ranked on the list:

No. 13: Grand Rapids

No. 41: Lansing

No. 92: Detroit

No. 115: Flint

