5 of the weirdest existing laws in Michigan

Here's a law you may not know even existed in Michigan.

Thrillist recently posted a list of the weirdest active laws in every state. In Michigan, they found one that is seemingly outdated and probably not enforced.

436.201 Drunkenness on train prohibited.

Sec. 1. No person shall while in an offensive state of intoxication enter or be on or remain upon any railway train or interurban car as a passenger.

Enacted in 1913.

That's right - you cannot be drunk on a train in Michigan. It's unclear if this means ANY TYPE OF TRAIN. Maybe it's referring to the old Grand Trunk Railroad! (See more weird laws below the map)

There are other weird laws on the books in Michigan and its cities:

Michigan: 435.241 Log cabin day. Section 1. The last Sunday in June of each year shall be known as “log cabin day." (1989)

Michigan: 435.251 Motor vehicles; sale on Sunday unlawful, exception. Sec. 1. It shall be unlawful for any person, firm or corporation to engage in the business of buying, selling, trading or exchanging new, used or second-hand motor vehicles or offering to buy, sell, trade or exchange, or participate in the negotiation thereof, or attempt to buy, sell, trade or exchange any motor vehicle or interest therein, or of any written instrument pertaining thereto, on the first day of the week, commonly called Sunday. (1953)

Detroit: Sec. 5-2-6. Putt-putt golf courses must close by 1:00 AM. Hours for golf driving ranges, putting greens, miniature golf courses. No miniature golf course, practice or driving courses or putting greens shall be operated between the hours of 1:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Hours for golf driving ranges, putting greens, miniature golf courses. No miniature golf course, practice or driving courses or putting greens shall be operated between the hours of 1:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. Detroit: It's illegal to willfully destroy your radio: Sec. 383a. A person, without lawful authority, shall not willfully cut, break, obstruct, injure, destroy, tamper with or manipulate, deface, or steal any machinery, tools, equipment, telephone line or post, telegraph line or post, telecommunication line, tower, or post, electric line, post, tower or supporting structures, electric wire, insulator, switch, or signal, natural gas pipeline, water pipeline, steam heat pipeline or the valves or other appliances or equipment appertaining to or used in connection with those lines, or any other appliance or component of the electric, telecommunication, or natural gas infrastructure that is the property of a utility. A person who violates this section is guilty of a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than 5 years or a fine of not more than $5,000.00, or both. As used in this section, “utility” includes any pipeline, gas, electric, heat, water, oil, sewer, telephone, telegraph, telecommunication, radio, railway, railroad, airplane, transportation, communication or other system, whether or not publicly owned, that is operated for the public use.

