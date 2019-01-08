6 Michigan store openings coming in 2019

The new Plum Market will open in 2019 inside the Ally Detroit Center

DETROIT - While we often here of store closures more than openings these days, there are still businesses expanding and growing, even in 2019.

In Michigan, most of the businesses opening in 2019 are retail or grocery stores. Here's a look at some of the businesses opening up this year around Michigan:

Related: 4 Detroit restaurant, store openings to look forward to in 2019

BJ’s, an East Coast based wholesale club operating 216 clubs and 136 gas stations in 16 states, is expanding to Southeast Michigan in 2019.

The new clubs and gas stations will be located in Madison Heights and Taylor, and will "feature an extensive selection of prepared foods and a wide range of convenient services, including buy online pick up in club and digital coupons."

The expansion will bring 300 new jobs to the area, according to a release. BJ’s Wholesale Club is actively searching for sites for additional clubs in the Metro Detroit region.

Sportsman's Warehouse opening in Lansing this summer

Sportsman's Warehouse is opening a new store in Lansing, Michigan in the summer of 2019. The Lansing location will introduce the Sportsman's Warehouse brand to Michigan and will be the 93rd store in 24 states.

The new location will provide quality, brand-name hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, apparel, and footwear merchandise.

"We are opening in Lansing in 2019 to meet the growing needs of the outdoor enthusiasts there who want to walk into a physical location, find and buy what they need quickly and easily and get their questions answered by knowledgeable employees."

Michigan-based food and beverage group Plum Market will open a location inside the Ally Detroit Center (500 Woodward Avenue.) offering casual dining options, grab & go items, select groceries, and a full service bar with an emphasis on locally-sourced products.

Set to open in Summer 2019, this location will be Plum Market's first "street concept", and first store in Detroit, scaled to cater to downtown Detroit's growing market.

M Den opening first Detroit location

The M Den and Olympia Development of Michigan announced that the official merchandise retailer for University of Michigan athletic apparel will open its first Detroit location along the new Columbia Street shopping and dining destination next year.

Located next to the Fox Theatre, the block-long Columbia Street destination will bring nearly 40,000 square feet of new shops and restaurants to a European-style, pedestrian-friendly promenade that will feature outdoor dining and festoon lighting.

Located on the street-level of the new nine-story Little Caesars world headquarters campus expansion, the 4,000-square foot space will feature two storefronts; one for The M Den merchandise and another for The Victors Collection by The M Den. The special collection targets alumni and features high-end accessories, golf and business casual apparel.

REI opening store in Grand Rapids

In spring 2019, outdoor co-op REI will open a new store in Grand Rapids, Michigan, offering a wide assortment of quality gear, experiences and expertise to local members in the state’s second-largest city. With close proximity to the Grand River, Lake Michigan and the Huron-Manistee National Forests, Grand Rapids is Western Michigan’s hub for outdoor recreation.

“We are thrilled to be adding our fourth store in the state and our first location in Western Michigan,” said Michelle Yancy, REI retail director for the Midwest district. “This new location will allow us to connect nearly 10,000 active REI members in Grand Rapids to the many outdoor activities this region has to offer.”

REI Grand Rapids joins other Michigan stores in Ann Arbor (138 miles away), Northville (133 miles away) and Troy (156 miles away). REI Grand Rapids will be located at the intersection of 28th Street Southeast and Mall Drive Southeast, just south of the Woodland Mall. The mall area is currently being upgraded and re-designed to refresh and transform the space.

Blain’s Farm & Fleet opening fourth Michigan location in Holland Township

Family owned and operated, Blain’s Farm & Fleet announced plans for its fourth Michigan location in Ottawa County’s Holland Township.

Slated to open in the fall of 2019, the Holland store will be the latest in Blain’s expansion into Michigan, which includes locations in Jackson and Portage, opening this fall, and Traverse City, to open in Spring 2019.

The Holland location will bring the total number of Blain’s Farm & Fleet Stores to 42.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.