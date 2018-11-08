$6M pedestrian overpass opens, connecting hiking trails in Oakland County

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The M-5 pedestrian bridge, just north of Maple Road, opened in October after months of construction in Oakland County.

The bridge, which will eventually welcome drivers to Commerce Township, connects hiking trails from Walled Lake, Commerce Township, Wixom and West Bloomfield.

The bridge connects to an old railway bed in Walled Lake. Years ago, my kids, when we had a birthday party, actually rode down this trail, because it was a railroad bed and we rented a railroad to take the kids on a spooky Halloween birthday party. It was a great time and it was also a very long time ago. The railway has long since left.

I talked to some residents as they tested the new bridge and they seemed thrilled with the project as it nears completion.

The bridge is not done just yet. They still have a lot of work to do and that brings up the singular complaint we've had from everybody and that is this railroad bed is pretty tough to walk on and if you don't have a trail bike it's tougher and the dogs aren't exactly thrilled about it either.

So they're going to finish the bridge in its entirety which means paving this and also painting the bridge to have that commerce logo going across M-5.

Watch the full story on the bridge in the video player above. Check out more about the bridge here.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.