9 Michigan cities make list of 101 safest in America

Several Michigan cities are among the safest in all of America, according to a new report.

SafeHome.org released their list of the 101 safest cities in America for 2019.

"We analyzed data from the FBI to statistically find out which cities are the safest in the nation. The FBI data is compiled from the information provided by 13,366 law enforcement agencies. We also used the Chapman University Survey of American Fears to highlight the crime rates of what Americans fear most, between violent crime and property crime rates. This is largely the reason why home security system purchases are on the rise."

"Our results show hundreds of cities that have very low rates of crime, giving you peace of mind. New Jersey had the most, with 18 cities in our top 101 safest cities. California was next with 17 cities, followed by Illinois with 11 cities, most of which were located in the suburbs of Chicago. Many of the cities had very close scores — so close that their rankings could swap in the next year. Below you’ll see for yourself, in our easily digestible list of the 101 safest cities in the nation."

Here's where Michigan cities ranked in the top 50:

No. 6: Rochester Hills

No. 12: West Bloomfield Township

No. 42: Farmington Hills

No. 46: Royal Oak

No. 47: Shelby Township

Other notable rankings in the top 100 safest cities:

No. 56: Novi

No. 67: Canton Township

No. 84: St. Clair Shores

No. 98: Sterling Heights

