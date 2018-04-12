Auction held for original steel grating from Mackinac Bridge

DETROIT - An original part of Michigan's iconic Mackinac Bridge can be yours.

An auction is being held for original steel deck grating from the Mighty Mac -- but it'll cost you.

Bids, as it stands on Thursday morning, are between $400 and $500. Bidding closes on April 19, at varying times for each piece. Each of the items weights around two tons!

It may seem like the Mackinac Bridge has always been there, connecting Michigan's two peninsulas - but in fact, just 60 years ago, the bridge was nothing more than an idea.

The "Mighty Mac" opened to traffic on November 1, 1959 after decades - yes, decades - of planning and proposals.

The suspension bridge is the world's 3rd-longest, spanning 26,372 feet from Mackinaw City to St. Ignance, Michigan. The bridge towers more than 550 feet with a 155 foot clearance below. The Mackinac Bridge is the longest suspension bridge in the western hemisphere.

