Detroit sports team license plates now available: How to get yours

The Michigan Secretary of State is rolling out Detroit sports themed license plates this week.

For now, you can get a Pistons, Red Wings, Tigers or Lions plate, all of which benefit a charity.

Fundraising plates can only be used on passenger cars, pickup trucks, vans and motor homes. Motorcycles and trailers aren’t eligible for these plates.

Here's the breakdown for each team:

Detroit Red Wings

Proceeds benefit the Detroit Red Wings Foundation. As part of the Hockeytown Cares community impact platform, the Detroit Red Wings Foundation invests in the future of our community by providing funds and resources to worthy causes that contribute to the growth of the sport of hockey.

Annual initiatives introduce children and adults to the sport of hockey, the importance of education and the benefits of living a healthy, active lifestyle.

You can order the fundraising license plates online, by mail or at any Secretary of State office. The plate will be mailed to you within 14 business days from the date the plate is ordered.

To buy a plate by mail, complete and print the Detroit Red Wings Plate Order Form.

To order a plate online or to check personalized plate availability, visit CARS e-Services.

Detroit Tigers

Show your support for the Detroit Tigers and baseball by purchasing this fundraising license plate, with proceeds benefitting the Detroit Tigers Foundation, the official charity of the Detroit Tigers baseball club. Your donation will help enrich lives through the game of baseball with a focus on youth, education and recreation.

Detroit Pistons

Proceeds support the Detroit Pistons Foundation, which administers funds for charitable causes in the Metro Detroit region. Your contribution will help promote the Foundation’s community and social responsibility mission through education, health and fitness, mentoring and equality.

Detroit Lions

Your donation will support Detroit Lions Charities. This worthy organization supports transformational efforts in underserved communities, working to create long-lasting impact through meaningful partnerships with local non-profits.

They work to raise awareness and funding for these organizations, prioritizing critical needs in the community, with an emphasis on youth development, access and opportunity, and social justice initiatives in Detroit.

