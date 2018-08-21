Go inside one of the most expensive homes on the market in Metro Detroit

Take a look inside one of the most expensive homes listed for sale in Michigan.

Located at 3950 Franklin Road in Bloomfield Hills, this massive estate includes five bedrooms, nine bathrooms and more than 8,500 square feet.

Built in 1930, this French manor sits on 2.5 acres and is surrounded by gardens, greens and views of Long Lake. It's listed for $6,975,000.

It includes a first-floor library, indoor gym, high ceilings, multiple fireplaces and two screened lakeside pavilions.

"Designed by celebrated architect Wallace Frost the exquisite craftsmanship and intricate details can be seen throughout," the listing reads. "From the floating curved limestone staircase to the walls of French doors, high ceilings, beautiful fireplaces to the stunning floorings you will see a truly special estate."

Here's the full listing from Cindy Kahn of Hall & Hunters Realtors. More photos below:

