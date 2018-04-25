Grand Rapids named among most hipster cities in America

The city of Grand Rapids is a hipster haven complete with an abundance of thrift stores and microbreweries.

MoveHub reports it has "scientifically proven" how to identify the most hipster cities in America, and Grand Rapids is definitely one of them.

"In our groundbreaking new study, hipster fashion, diet, and vanity were all taken into account as the 150 most populous American cities had their credentials tested. No editorialising here; just data. Pure, bohemian data," the website explains.

A city's "U.S. Hipster Index" score is decided by the number of microbreweries, thrift stores, vegan restaurants, and tattoo studios per 100,000 city residents, while the fifth scales rent inflation in the last year, according to MoveHub.

Grand Rapids' hipster score of 6.708 puts it at No. 9 on the list of the most hipster cities in America. Vancouver, Wash. is No. 1 with a 8.230 index score. No other Michigan cities made the top 10.

Detroit, meanwhile, is identified as one of the big American cities that fell short due to rising rents.

"Given Detroit’s supposed renaissance, it’s unsurprising to see it come second in rent inflation over the last twelve months, clocking in a hefty 15.37% increase. One to keep an eye on," the website explains.

