Head down to Ann Arbor Art Fairs this weekend

It's one of the biggest events of the summer in the area, and it's actually four events rolled into one. The Ann Arbor Art Fairs kick off today, Thursday, July, 19, and there are a lot of new things to check out when you go.

Community news producer Meredith Bruckner went live this morning from the Ann Arbor Art Fairs to show us what you can expect when you head down there this weekend. Bruckner talked to Karen Delhey, the director of the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair about how each fair is different. Delhey says that to an average fair goer, you wouldn't know that you're at four different fairs. But each fair has a different mission, and is located in a distinct location. Some of the changes they made this year is through their navigation. They did this with booth identifiers, so each booth will be labeled by a two digit letter that matches up to the street it's on and you can find all of this on the Ann Arbor Art Fair map.

Bruckner also showed us some artists that you will see at the fair. You can find woodwork from Lance & Vicki Munn Handcrafted Furniture where you can find solid wood furniture with classic dovetail drawers and cabinets. You can also find the famous tileworks at Motawi Tile. They make all of their handmade tiles right in Ann Arbor.

The Ann Arbor Art Fair runs Thursday, July 19 through Sunday, July, 22. To find everything happening around Ann Arbor check out https://www.allaboutannarbor.com which is made possible by our friends at Wallside Windows and Concordia University.