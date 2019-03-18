Help turn Michigan's Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island into a LEGO kit

DETROIT - Michigan's historic Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island has been turned into a LEGO model that could become a kit available for purchase.

There's a long voting process, but if Michigan residents show their support then a smaller version of the landmark could be seen in homes around the world.

The owner of the Grand Hotel says the LEGO design was created by David Lorch, an engineer and LEGO fan. He initially created a 9-foot-long version for the resort's 130th birthday in 2017.

In order to turn the model into a LEGO kit, the design will need to earn 10,000 supporters from the public over the next two and a half years. There are different milestones during that time span.

In order to vote, you'll need to create a LEGO profile at ideas.lego.com and vote for the Grand Hotel.

Just follow the link above and you can turn a Michigan treasure into an amazing LEGO project for your kids, grandkids, and children around the world.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.