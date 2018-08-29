Here's when Michigan's fall colors will peak this year

When will Michigan's fall colors peak in 2018?

SmokyMountain.com released their annual prediction map of where and when fall colors will peak across the United States.

Michigan is one of the best states for fall colors, given our enormous tree population and strong fall season.

"While no tool can be 100% accurate, this tool is meant to help travelers better time their trips to have the best opportunity of catching peak color each year," the site reads.

Peak times vary from Lower to Northern Michigan, but they are similar.

Here's the timeline of Lower Michigan fall colors, according to the map:

Sept. 24: Minimal change

Oct. 1: Patchy

Oct. 8: Partial

Oct. 15: Near peak

Oct. 22: Peak

Oct. 29: Past peak

In Northern Michigan, peak will be Oct. 15, and past peak by Oct. 22. So, just a bit earlier.

Check out the map here.

