Hey Michigan anglers, share photos of your bass!

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

A bass fish caught at Haas Lake in Michigan. (Dave Bartkowiak Jr.)

Michigan fishermen, anglers, trawlers, trollers, rodmen -- whatever you call yourself -- we want to see your fish!

More specifically, we want to see your bass. Not your bass guitar -- your bass fish

We'll accept photos of smallmouth or largemouth bass. We're looking for the biggest, healthiest, most beautiful fish you can catch. 

Tell us a little about the catch, too -- where, when, and what kind of conditions there were. If you want, you can share what kind of bait you were using. 

