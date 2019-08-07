Hit the trails during Michigan's free off-roading weekend

Use Michigan trails on an ORV without a permit on Aug. 17 and 18. (Photo: Michigan DNR)

DETROIT - Enjoy Michigan trails on an off-road vehicle without a license or permit Aug. 17 and Aug.18.

Riders can use the state's 3,700 miles of off-road trails and five scramble areas during the free ORV weekend.

See an ORV trail map here.

All other ORV laws apply during the permit-free weekend. Riders who want to use trails in state parks and recreation areas will still need a Recreation Passport to access the sites.

The Department of Natural Resources hosts two free ORV weekends a year.

