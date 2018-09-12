Mackinac Island's Grand Hotel offers special package in celebration of fall

MACKINAC ISLAND, MI - In celebration of the fall season, Mackinac Island's historic Grand Hotel is offering a special Pure Michigan Package to visitors. Fall official begins Sept. 22.
The Pure Michigan Package is $235 per person per night and includes:
• Accommodations
• Full breakfast and dinner daily in Grand Hotel’s elegant main dining room
• Free golf green fees on The Jewel
• Free admission to the Richard and Jane Manoogian Mackinac Art Museum
• Special discount on ferry boat tickets
• No tipping within Grand Hotel
The package is available for dates in September and October. The Grand Hotel is offering a special promotion right now. Visitors can stay one night and get a second night 25% off.
