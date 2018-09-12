All About Michigan

Mackinac Island's Grand Hotel offers special package in celebration of fall

Package available for dates in September, October

By Natasha Dado

Mackinac Island's Grand Hotel

MACKINAC ISLAND, MI - In celebration of the fall season, Mackinac Island's historic Grand Hotel is offering a special Pure Michigan Package to visitors. Fall official begins Sept. 22. 

The Pure Michigan Package is $235 per person per night and includes: 
 
•    Accommodations
•    Full breakfast and dinner daily in Grand Hotel’s elegant main dining room
•    Free golf green fees on The Jewel 
•    Free admission to the Richard and Jane Manoogian Mackinac Art Museum
•    Special discount on ferry boat tickets
•    No tipping within Grand Hotel
 
The package is available for dates in September and October. The Grand Hotel is offering a special promotion right now. Visitors can stay one night and get a second night 25% off. 

