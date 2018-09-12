Mackinac Island's Grand Hotel offers special package in celebration of fall

MACKINAC ISLAND, MI - In celebration of the fall season, Mackinac Island's historic Grand Hotel is offering a special Pure Michigan Package to visitors. Fall official begins Sept. 22.

The Pure Michigan Package is $235 per person per night and includes:



• Accommodations

• Full breakfast and dinner daily in Grand Hotel’s elegant main dining room

• Free golf green fees on The Jewel

• Free admission to the Richard and Jane Manoogian Mackinac Art Museum

• Special discount on ferry boat tickets

• No tipping within Grand Hotel



The package is available for dates in September and October. The Grand Hotel is offering a special promotion right now. Visitors can stay one night and get a second night 25% off.

