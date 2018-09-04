MDOT to auction off Pontiac Silverdome road signs: Here's how to bid

Here's a chance to own a small part of Michigan history.

The Pontiac Silverdome is long gone after being demolished last December, but the old freeway signs are still on the shelf.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be putting up for bid two road signs featuring the Pontiac Silverdome beginning Monday, Sept. 10, and ending Monday, Sept. 24.

The two aluminum signs are each roughly 7 feet by 14 feet, weigh approximately 225 pounds, and are in good condition.

MDOT regularly recycles old signs but there has been quite a bit of interest in these particular signs since the Silverdome was torn down.

How to bid on the signs

Those interested in bidding can go to the MiBid auction website (https://mibid.bidcorp.com/auctions) and register to participate. The site features pictures and other details on the items available.

Winning bidders will need to pick up the signs by Wednesday, Sept. 26, at the MDOT Auburn Hills garage.

History of the Pontiac Silverdome

The Pontiac Silverdome was the former home of the Detroit Lions (1975-2001), the Detroit Pistons (1978-1988) and the North American Soccer League's Detroit Express (1978-1980).

During its time in operation the venue also hosted the NCAA Cherry Bowl (1984-85), WrestleMania III (1987) and a Led Zepplin rock concert (1977).

The stadium also hosted a record crowd of nearly 93,000 in September 1987, when a mass was celebrated by Pope John Paul II.

