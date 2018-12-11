Michigan DNR auctioning off 81 individual land parcels starting today

LANSING, Mich. - More than 80 parcels of Michigan land will be up for grabs starting this week.

Eighty-one individual land parcels in Michigan – ranging in size from less than an acre to 160 acres – will be available for sale by sealed-bid auction starting Tuesday Dec. 11.

Bids will be accepted through Jan. 9, 2019.

These surplus public land parcels are located in counties mainly in central/northern Lower Michigan and in the Upper Peninsula. Counties include Alpena, Antrim, Clare, Crawford, Emmet, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron, Lake, Livingston, Marquette, Menominee, Midland, Newaygo, Oakland, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Otsego, Roscommon and Schoolcraft.

The lands identified for sale are isolated from other DNR-managed land, are difficult to manage and provide limited public recreation benefit. Several of the parcels are forested and have riverside or lake frontage and are better suited for private ownership. In addition, several large-acreage parcels are being offered in Alpena, Antrim, Clare, Houghton, Marquette, Menominee, Midland and Ogemaw counties.

“Depending on what you’re looking for, any of these land parcels could fit nicely into future outdoor recreation or residential homesite plans,” said Scott Goeman, DNR Real Estate Services manager.

“We regularly review the lands we manage to determine which ones might be better suited for private ownership," Goeman said. "The 81 acres in this winter auction offer a variety of landscape and natural features that will be appealing to a number of buyers.”

Information on the auction, including the minimum bid price, property descriptions and conditions of sale is available at michigan.gov/landforsale. Individual property listings will not be available for bid until the Dec. 11 auction start date. At that time, instructions for submitting a bid and printable bid forms will be provided at michigan.gov/landforsale. Sealed bids must be postmarked by midnight Jan. 9 and will be opened Jan. 23.

Additional properties remaining unsold from previous auctions are also listed for sale (at the former minimum bid price) under DNR Surplus Land to Buy Now.

For more information about the sale of surplus, state-managed public land, contact Michael Michalek at 517-284-5950.

The proceeds from the sale of these lands will help provide future outdoor recreation opportunities in keeping with the DNR’s mission.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is committed to the conservation, protection, management, use and enjoyment of the state’s natural and cultural resources for current and future generations. For more information, go to michigan.gov/dnr.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.