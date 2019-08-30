Michigan DNR confirms another cougar sighting

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. - Another cougar sighting has been confirmed by the Michigan DNR, the 40th sighting in the state since 2008.

Biologists from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources' cougar team confirmed this week the 40th cougar report in Michigan since 2008.

"This latest cougar confirmation came from a trail camera set up on public land in Delta County," said Cody Norton, large-carnivore specialist with the DNR's bear and wolf program.

The trail camera photo was taken at 8:55 p.m. Aug. 17. A black-and-white image from the camera shows a cougar heading away from the camera into a stand of cedar trees.

Norton visited the area and, with the help of members of the cougar team, substantiated the report.

The confirmation comes from an area about 170 miles from where a cougar trail camera image was snapped July 7 in Gogebic County and verified by the DNR earlier this month.

That cat was photographed by a private landowner July 7 in daylight hours northwest of Ironwood, in the far western portion of the Upper Peninsula.

Since 2008, the DNR has now confirmed 40 cougar reports, with all but one of those occurring in the Upper Peninsula. In some cases, these reports may include multiple sightings of the same cougar, not necessarily 40 individual animals.

Should you encounter a cougar

• Face the animal and do not act submissive. Stand tall, wave your arms and talk in a loud voice.

• Never run from a cougar or other large carnivore. If children are present, pick them up so they cannot run.

• Do not crouch and get on all fours.

• If attacked, fight back with whatever is available. DO NOT play dead.

• Report the encounter to local authorities and the DNR as soon as possible.

