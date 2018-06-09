1st Annual Suhoor Food Festival is overnight delight in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - There is a packed and pulsating food scene burning up the area and you are likely sound asleep during the entire, delicious thing.

In fact, this weekend in Dearborn Heights there is an outdoor food festival with hours from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. Despite its overnight hours, it is packed with people.

Here’s why:

Local families are celebrating Ramadan by fasting all day, and when they break that fast at night in Dearborn Heights and in Dearborn, a new wave of young food entrepreneurs are serving up innovative, fresh food in cafes, tents, and road-side stands.

If you look at the Instagram account of Acai Bowl place called “Bohemian Bowls,” it lists its hours as 12 a.m.-3 a.m., and when you watch the videos they put up, young people are packing its outdoor patio to break fast with fresh acai bowls, and re-connect with friends at the outdoor tables playing a game of Uno.

We are seeing rolled ice cream on a street corner, courtesy of Artic Rolls. Then there’s the line of people at the corner of Ford Road and Gulley in Dearborn Heights right outside of the BP Gas station waiting for “Corn on the Corner.”

That’s where the corn on the cob and the incredible ingredients rolled onto the corn looks and smells out of this world.

Now, we are in the middle of a food weekend called the “1st Annual Suhoor Food Festival,” in Dearborn Heights again from the hours of 12 a.m.-4 a.m. featuring:

Smileys Halal

Hot-DIGGITY-Dogs

Coco Shack

Hookah Ave

Bliss House

Tacos to Go

LaFork

Street Side Hibachi

Modern Day Pastry

Rafics Falafel

The Lemonade Stand

Llouchis Street Food

Berry’s Beverages

Leah’s Sundaze

It's all outdoors, and all of it can be found along 25034 Ford Road.

We preview this outdoor eating trend and will see more of the good stuff on Sunday as well!

