2 Michigan bars named among best for beer in America

Two of Michigan's bars have been named among the best bars for beer drinkers in America.

Thrillist posted their list of the best beer bars in America this week. Here are the Michigan picks:

7 Monks Taproom - Traverse City

Truth be told, idyllic Michigan lake town Traverse City's much more renowned for wine (and cherries) than its beer culture, although this being Michigan there are assuredly some fine local breweries in the area. And, also, there is 7 Monks Taproom. The 46 taps and robust bottle selection lean heavily on mitten-based brews, though there's also strong Belgian representation, as is obligatory whenever a bar has "monk" in the name. Talk up the bartender, because many of the taps will be draft-only Michigan releases that won't be around long, then settle in for the long haul with one of the fantastic wood-fired pizzas to keep you company. Monks recently opened a sister bar in Michigan beer mecca Grand Rapids, but the original is still the best. Must be the Lake Michigan sunsets.

The Mitten Bar - Ludington

Michigan is a land steeped in pride. It's not the "Pretty Good Lakes State," after all. And as beer joined great music and hockey among the state's pride points, this rustic tap room in the beautiful Lake Michigan town of Ludington rose to meet the demand of all Michigan beer, all the time. That means a rotating selection of the best of the best from Michigan's legendary breweries -- Founders, Bell's, Jolly Pumpkin, Short's, you name it -- plus wares from the up-and-coming purveyors that are contributing to Michigan's rise to the top of any self-respecting list of great brewing states. It's friendly. It's expertly curated. And it's the perfect place to drink in some state pride while remaining optimistic that this year will finally see the Lions go to the Super Bowl.

