2 Michigan beers make list of best IPAs in America

DETROIT - If you like a refreshing Indian pale ale, Michigan's got some pretty good options.

Two sweet, citrus-filled brews from the Mitten State made Thrillist's list of the 33 Hottest IPAs in America.

Old Nation's M-43 and Transient Artisan Ales' The Juice Is Loose are both hazy and fresh beers that continue to gain popularity.

Thrillist noted that since M-43's April 2017 release, it has helped the Williamston brewery that at one point struggled to find a fan base, while The Juice is Loose is a change from what its brewery used to create.

The Juice is Loose is exclusive to its Bridgman brewery.

Here's what Thrillist had to say about the beers:

M-43

It’s not hyperbolic to call this beer a game-changer for Williamston, Michigan’s Old Nation Brewing. Prior to the debut of this pillowy-soft, tropical haze bomb in April 2017, the brewery at times struggled to find a fan base. But thanks to M-43, its brewers can hardly keep up with demand. A quartet of Calypso, Simcoe, Citra, and Amarillo hops lend tropical appeal to this year-round release, which credits malted oats for its memorably soft mouthfeel.

The Juice is Loose

The sleepy lake town of Bridgman, Michigan, is ground zero for one of the Midwest’s best-loved IPAs, a hazy-juicy double IPA packed with passionfruit and sweet tangerine flavors. It’s definitely a departure from Transient’s early reputation as a brewery focused on oak-aged and wild-fermented beers. But hopheads are making the road trip from Chicago to pick up fresh cans, proving they don’t mind the shift in focus one bit.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.