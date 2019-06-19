2 Michigan breweries again top list of best in US

COMSTOCK, Mich. - Michigan makes some pretty good beer.

Bell's Brewery in Comstock and Founders Brewing Co. in Grand Rapids are the best in the United States, according to a survey by Zymurgy magazine.

Bell's topped the list, while Founders took second place. Both breweries claimed the same spots last year.

Each year, the beer magazine asks members of the American Homebrewers Association to share a list of their favorite beers to determine the best breweries, beers, portfolio and import in the United States.

Bell's Two Hearted Ale was named the best beer in the country. Another Bell's beer, Hopslam, was named one of the best as well, and four Founders brews -- Kentucky Breakfast Stout, Canadian Breakfast Stout, All Day IPA and Breakfast Stout -- made the best beers list.

Best breweries in US

1. Bell’s Brewery, Comstock, MI

2. Founders Brewing Company, Grand Rapids, MI

3. Russian River Brewing Company, Santa Rosa & Windsor, CA

4. Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, Chico, CA & Mills River, NC

5. Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Milton, DE

6. Tree House Brewing Company, Charlton, MA

7. The Alchemist, Stowe, VT

T8. Deschutes Brewery, Bend, OR

T8. Odell Brewing Company, Fort Collins, CO

T10. Firestone Walker Brewing Company, Paso Robles, CA

T10. Stone Brewing, Escondido, CA

T12. Boulevard Brewing Company, Kansas City, MO

T12. Cigar City Brewing, Tampa, FL

T12. WeldWerks Brewing Co., Greeley, CO

15. New Glarus Brewing Company, New Glarus, WI

16. New Belgium Brewing, Fort Collins, CO & Asheville, NC

17. Three Floyds Brewing Company, Munster, IN

T18. Lagunitas Brewing Company, Petaluma, CA & Chicago, IL

T18. Oskar Blues Brewery, Longmont, CO, Brevard, NC, & Austin, TX

20. Tröegs Independent Brewing, Hershey, PA

21. Avery Brewing Company, Boulder, CO

22. Allagash Brewing Company, Portland, ME

23. Left Hand Brewing Company, Longmont, CO

T24. Goose Island Beer Company, Chicago, IL

T24. Surly Brewing Company, Minneapolis, MN

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.