2 Michigan breweries named among 'hottest in America'

Michigan is one of the best states for beer. So, it's not surprise that some of the "hottest" breweries in America are right here in the Mitten State.

Thrillist published their list of the the "32 hottest breweries in America right now," and Michigan had two on the list.

Old Nation - Williamston, Michigan

You could refer to Old Nation alternatively as The House That M-43 Built. The brewery released this Calypso, Simcoe, Citra, and Amarillo haze grenade in April 2017 and hasn’t looked back since. Bolstered by the beer’s rapid success, Old Nation expanded its production nearly 100% and introduced two M-43 siblings: Cart Horse IPA and Boss Tweed DIPA. Partnering selectively with small distributors, its beers now reach as far Maine, Oregon, and even Berlin. -- KB

Speciation Artisan Ales - Comstock Park, Michigan

If you’re a fan of wild, fruited, spontaneously fermented, or sour beers, you probably know Denver’s Black Project. One of its earliest employees, Mitch Ermatinger, now has his own (non-Denver) brewery at which he’s turning out beers in the same vein to similarly rave reviews. Speciation’s ales range from tart and acidic to saison-yeast-and-Brett-forward, and about half of them spend some time in the brewery’s foeder. A new, upgraded coolship is set to arrive this summer, allowing even more experimentation with wild microbes, and plans for a taproom are gaining momentum. -- KB

