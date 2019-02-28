2019 James Beard Award semifinalists include multiple Michigan eateries, chefs

The James Beard Foundation announced Thursday its semifinalists for its 2019 awards.

It includes significantly more Michiganders than last year's semifinalists, when Zingerman's Delicatessen in Ann Arbor was the only Michigan semifinalist.

The Best Chef catagory for the Great Lakes region contained the most Michiganders out of any categories.

It includes James Rigato, from Hazel Park's Mabel Gray on John R. Road, Genevieve Vang, from Dearborn's Bangkok 96 on Telegraph Road, Norberto Garita, from Detroit's El Barzon on Junction Avenue, Anthony Lombardo, from Detroit's SheWolf on Selden Street and Kate Williams, from Detroit's Lady of the House on Bagley Street.

Zingerman’s Roadhouse in Ann Arbor has made it to the semifinals for Outstanding Service.

Marrow on Kercheval Avenue in Detroit, is the only Michigan restaurant to have made it to the semifinals for Best New Restaurant.

Lena Sareini, from Detroit's Selden Standard on Second Avenue, is the only Michigander on the list for the Rising Star Chef of the Year.

The 2019 award ceremony will be held March 27 in Houston, Texas.

A full list of the semifinalists can be found on the James Beard Foundation's official website here.

You can watch Paula Tutman's story above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.