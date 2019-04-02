32 best places for tacos around Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Tacos are amazing -- we can all agree on that.

There's something about tacos that just makes life more enjoyable. And luckily for us, there are a ton of places around Metro Detroit to find some of the best tacos around.

Here are some of our top picks in the area:

Detroit

Taqueria Lupita's (Mexicantown)

Taqueria El Rey (Southwest)

El Asador (Southwest)

Taqueria Mi Pueblo (Southwest)

Bakersfield (Midtown)

El Taco Veloz (Midtown)

Tacos El Caballo (Southwest)

Los Altos (Southwest)

Los Galanes (Mexicantown)

The best tacos in Michigan can be found in Southwest Detroit. There's really no comparison and competition for that title. You really can't go wrong.

Wayne County (not in Detroit):

Galindo’s A Taste of Mexico (Southgate)

Las Cazuelas Grill (Melvindale)

Barrio Cocina y Tequileria (Plymouth)

Catrina’s Taqueria (Allen Park)

Los Arcos (Allen Park)

Oakland County

Imperial (Ferndale)

O.W.L. (Royal Oak)

Tienda Mexicana (Madison Heights)

Taqueria Alchile (West Bloomfield)

El Patron (Pontiac)

Pancho's Tacos (Walled Lake)

Carnival Market (Pontiac)

Oaxaca (Troy)

Macomb County:

Los Tortugas (Utica)

Diego's (Shelby Township)

Taco LaFamilia (Chesterfield Township)

Jalisco Bakery (Imlay City)

Taqueria Alma (Centerline)

Washtenaw County, Ann Arbor:

Chela's Restaurant and Taqueria (Ann Arbor)

El Manantial (Ann Arbor)

Isalita (Ann Arbor)

Tmaz Taqueria (Ann Arbor)

Maiz Mexican Cantina (Ypsilanti)

