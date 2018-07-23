4 new restaurants to check out in Detroit

Another month, another slew of new food options in Detroit.

Several new spots have opened their doors recently around Detroit, offering a wide range of food and restaurant experiences.

Here are four new(ish) restaurants to check out in Detroit:

Detroit Shipyard (Midtown)

Detroit Shipyard is a restaurant collective featuring five premium food-truck style eateries, two bars, and more - all housed in one unique space.

Located in Midtown/Old Chinatown, the Shipyard is right next to The Peterboro. Hours are changing while the Shipyard ramps up.

In July, the Shipyard is featuring Brujo Tacos & Tapas, Bangkok 96 Street Food and Coop Caribbean Fusion.

ChickP (Downtown)

ChickP, a new restaurant from the owners of Chickpea in the D and La Pecora Nera, launched its soft opening just outside of Capitol Park.

The new spot features falafel sandwiches, rice bowls, salads and of course - hummus.

In the coming months, ChickP plans to add a slew of new menu items, including chicken shawarma sandwiches and new rice and salad bowls.

ChickP is located at 110 Clifford Street, around the corner from Cafe D'Mongos Speakeasy

Urban Ramen (Midtown)

Los Angeles based Urban Ramen has opened along Woodward Avenue in Detroit's Midtown neighborhood, right across the street from Hopcat and next door to Rock City Eatery.

​​​​​​​

Urban Ramen, which opened in late June, started in Hollywood in 2014 with the mission to "provide our customers the most “Urban” experience while serving delicious yet traditional Japanese ramen."

Urban Ramen is currently only open Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., but we're assuming that will change soon.

Shewolf (Midtown)

This trendy Italian spot quietly opened near Honest Johns on Selden and Cass in Midtown.

"At SheWolf, you will find that our primary focus is contemporary Italian cuisine that is inspired by old Rome. Our food is chef driven and inspired by the modern metropolis that Rome is today. Other regional Italian dishes often appear on Roman menus, in keeping with that spirit, SheWolf will also feature dishes from other regions of Italy because talented Chefs want to cook in Rome just like talented chefs in the midwest want to cook in Detroit."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.